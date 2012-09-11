Apple's Retail Boss Tells Employees They're About To Have A Crazy Quarter

Apple’s retail boss John Browett addressed employees last night via video stream and Mark Gurman at 9 To 5 Mac managed to obtain an audio clip of what he said.



Browett told employees, “Q1 is going to be really fun and exciting; it’s going to be kind of crazy from time to time because we’ve got some brilliant stuff coming through.” (Apple’s fiscal Q1 is the holiday quarter of October to December.)

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 5, the iPad Mini, new iPods, and much more this holiday quarter.

Browett was hired at Apple earlier this year, and he’s had a rocky start. He cut retail employee hours, reportedly because he wanted the stores to be more profitable. This seemed like a stingy move from Apple since it has over a hundred billion in the bank.

To win back employees who may have felt burned, Browett said, “The first thing I wanted to say, was, I am truly amazed and impressed by the fantastic service that I see in every store every day. It’s an incredible achievement. We are by far and away the best service-based retailer in the world and you can see it in the stores. It’s just incredibly impressive.”

