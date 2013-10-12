Apple Surrenders To The Bottom Of The Market, Cuts IPhone 5C Production

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Apple Cuts Back Production Of The iPhone 5C (Quartz)

Apple is reportedly set to scale back production on its new iPhone 5C phone just 30 days after its initial launch.

The 5C was Apple’s attempt at a “cheap” phone, one that was intended to help Apple recapture some lost market share from the bottom of the market. Late smartphone adopters had been trending toward cheaper, but still high quality Android handsets from the likes of Samsung, and also from Chinese handset makers like ZTE, Huawei, Lenovo, and Xiaomi.

Unfortunately, a cutback on production must mean that the 5C is failing to live up to sales expectations.

We initially speculated that the iPhone 5C’s “cheap” price may not have been cheap enough to lure bottom-tiered smartphone users across the globe. Already, 5C sales were being outpaced 4-to-1 by sales of Apple’s new flagship, top-tiered iPhone 5S.

This may be an early sign of Apple’s impending future. While cheap Android handsets flood the market, Apple will likely have to reassert its position as a high-quality, high-margin device maker versus reaching for scale in a crowded space. Read >

In other news…

Twitter is gearing up to relaunch its MagicRecs service which will send push notifications or direct messages to users notifying them of a trending topic. (BuzzFeed)

BlackBerry is warming up to the idea of breaking apart and selling off individual components of its business. (Bloomberg)

Businessweek has a narrative on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and how his direction led Amazon’s transformation from online bookstore to online everything store. (Bloomberg Businessweek)

AppAnnie will now start collecting and analysing data on eBook sales. (AppAnnie)

According to a New York Times survey, 1/3 of U.S. millennials (aged 18 to 34) watch no broadcast TV. (GigaOm)

The digital dividends auction will not speed up mobile broadband expansion across the E.U., according to Strand Consult in the U.K. (Strand Consult)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.