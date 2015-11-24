Apple is making an app that might save you a trip to the Apple Store

Apple might soon release an app to help streamline any problems you have with your iPhone, iPad, or any other Apple product.

Based on a series of screenshots leaked by Sonny Dickson to uSwitch Tech, there’s an Apple-made iOS app in development that can help you troubleshoot your Apple device, provide solutions to common issues, and offer repair options.

According to these screenshots, the app will allow you chat with an advisor directly, schedule an in-store visit, or help you send in your device to be serviced. It also offers a litany of documents and guides to help you get the most out of your Apple device, or even purchase an insurance plan for that device.

An “insider” to uSwitch Tech says this app will be tied to your Apple ID, which means any device you currently own will automatically show up within the app so you can quickly get to all the issues and options associated with that device.

We don’t know when this app will launch, but we’ve reached out to Apple for more details.

A service app like this could be extremely helpful to iPhone, iPad, or Mac owners, since many issues can be solved without needing to repair any actual hardware. By giving customers the tools they need to figure out problems from their own homes, Apple’s retail stores, and particularly their Genius Bars aimed at answering questions and facilitating repairs, would benefit from less foot traffic less waiting for customers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.