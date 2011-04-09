Apple Is Being Even More Secretive Than Usual When It Comes To iPhone 5

Photo: Associated Press

Apple is being even more secretive than usual with its supply chain partners for the iPhone 5, says Ticonderoga analyst Brian White, via Apple Insider.White writes, “Apple is keeping its iPhone 5 cards extra close to the vest on this launch to avoid a falloff in iPhone 4 demand ahead of a refresh, especially given the February launch of the CDMA iPhone 4 with Verizon.”



White believes we could still see an iPhone 5 by June or July despite multiple reports from well sourced Apple reporter Jim Dalrymple that it’s not coming until the fall.

White also writes, “Although we do not have a smoking gun that definitively rules out a delayed autumn unveiling or one that supports a launch this summer, there is a pattern of activity in motion with the supply chain that makes us question a delayed launch.”

Don’t Miss: The 10 Biggest Questions About Apple’s iPhone 5

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.