Apple's Suppliers Had A Record-Breaking December Thanks To The IPhone

When an Apple product succeeds, so do its suppliers.

Two of Apple’s iPhone suppliers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and Hon Hai Precision Industry (aka Foxconn), posted record-breaking revenues for the month of December, reports AppleInsider.

TSMC brought in $US2.17 billion in December, a 40% increase over December 2013. Foxconn’s gains were less dramatic. Its revenues were $US16.24 billion in December, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

UBS analysts say Apple may have sold as many as 69 million iPhones last quarter, due in part to larger shipments of the handset to China.

It’s important to note that Foxconn and TSMC also supply other tech companies. TSMC helps build chips for Qualcomm and Mediatek, while Foxconn manufactures products for Sony, Microsoft, Amazon, Nintendo, and others.

