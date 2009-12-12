Apple Sues Nokia Back, Claims Patent Infringement

Apple announced today that it is countersuing Nokia, claiming it is infringing 13 Apple patents.



“Other companies must compete with us by inventing their own technologies, not just by stealing ours,” said Bruce Sewell, Apple’s General Counsel and senior vice president in a terse press release.

In October, Nokia filed a lawsuit against Apple claiming Apple hadn’t paid to use GSM, UMTS and wireless LAN (WLAN) standards.

At the time, Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray reported Nokia was looking to collect a 1%-2% patent royalty — worth around $6-$12 — from each iPhone. That’s about $200-400 million from Apple. Couch change for both Apple and Nokia.

Nokia may have been suing Apple to gain access to multi-touch patents, not get money. Mobile strategist Jason Grigsby posited a theory that Nokia would settle for a cross-licensing deal with Apple, gaining access to multi-touch interfaces.

With this new countersuit, it looks like Apple wants to make it clear the companies have been cross-licensing already.

Apple and Nokia have been bickering about patents for over a year now, reported Munster in October.

