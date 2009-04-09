Apple Sued Over iPhone Touchscreen

Dan Frommer
  • Taiwanese company sues Apple over touchscreen patent infringement [NYT]
  • FCC finally working on national broadband strategy [Broadband Reports]
  • RIM working on better touch-input tech for next BlackBerry Storm [Engadget]
  • Apple building 5-6 million next-gen iPhones [Apple 2.0]
  • Google’s U.S. search share up to 72.4% in March [Hitwise, via email]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us