Apple Sued Over iPhone Touchscreen

- Taiwanese company sues Apple over touchscreen patent infringement [NYT]
- FCC finally working on national broadband strategy [Broadband Reports]
- RIM working on better touch-input tech for next BlackBerry Storm [Engadget]
- Apple building 5-6 million next-gen iPhones [Apple 2.0]
- Google’s U.S. search share up to 72.4% in March [Hitwise, via email]
