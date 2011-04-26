Someone Already Sued Apple Over The iPhone Location Privacy Fiasco

Photo: Adam Tow, All Things Digital
Two iPhone customers are suing Apple, claiming invasion of privacy and computer fraud related.The suit was filed in Tampa, Florida and claims Apple is at fault for letting the iPhone and iPad secretly record a user’s location history, Bloomberg reports.
Earlier today, Steve Jobs responded to a customer’s email saying Apple doesn’t track anyone, but Google’s Android system does.
