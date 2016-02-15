Apple is being sued over its pressure-sensitive screen

Apple is being sued by a Californian company that alleges the touch screen technology used in the iPhone 6 and 6s infringes on its patents.

Immersion filed complaints against Apple (as well as AT&T) in the US District Court and with the US International Trade Commission (ITC), The Next Web reports.

At stake is 3D Touch and Force Tech — tech introduced into the iPhone 6, 6s, and the Apple Watch that detects how hard a user presses the screen and responds accordingly. A light tap might click a button, for example, while a harder press brings up other options. This type of touch technology is known as haptic technology.

Immersion claims that Apple devices that include this technology infringe on three of its patents, according to The Next Web. Immersion wants the ITC to stop the iPhone 6 and 6s from being sold within the US and is also seeking damages from Apple, the website adds.

Immersion, launched in 1993, specialises in haptic technology. In a press release accompanying the announcement of its complaints, it says that its technologies have been used in three billion devices.

Business Insider has reached out to Apple for comment, and will update this story when it responds.

“While we are pleased to see others in the industry recognise the value of haptics and adopt it in their products, it is important for us to protect our business against infringement of our intellectual property in order to preserve the ecosystem we have built and the investments that we have made in continuing to advance haptic experiences,” Immersion CEO Victor Viegas said in a statement. “We will vigorously defend the intellectual property we have developed when it is infringed.”

You can see the full lawsuit below:



