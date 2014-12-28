Apple Suddenly Cancels Its '12 Days Of Gifts' Promotion, For The First Time In Six Years

Apple has canceled its annual holiday promotion that previously gave away free movies, music, and more to iOS users, Macworld reports.

The promotion, which was renamed from “12 Days Of Christmas” to “12 Days Of Gifts” last year, offered free giveaways on the iOS App Store for 12 straight days: apps, books, songs, movies, TV shows, and more.

Over the years, Apple has given away free episodes of “30 Rock,” songs and music videos from Foo Fighters and One Direction, and even the film “Home Alone” last year.

It’s unclear why Apple canceled the promotion this year, but we’ve reached out to the company and we’ll update this story when we learn more.

