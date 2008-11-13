Apple, Studios Giddy Over iPhone Gaming (AAPL)

The WSJ checks in on the state of Apple (AAPL) iPhone/iPod touch gaming and finds a thriving industry. Key points:



iPhone and iPod touch owners have downloaded about 50 million games, according to Steve Jobs. That’s about 25% of the 200 million apps downloaded from the iPhone app store. Most downloads are free.

More than 2,000 iPhone games are available.

Sega has sold 500,000 copies of its underwhelming, $10 “Super Monkey Ball” — a game that Apple has heavily promoted, for up to $3.5 million in net revenue. (That means sales have slowed substantially. Sega sold 300,000 copies during the app store’s first month, and 200,000 copies over the last three months.)

But “games sold via the App Store are the most profitable in terms of any of the formats we work on,” said Simon Jeffery, the U.S. president of Sega.

“It feels to me like there’s a real threat to their [Sony’s and Nintendo’s] business from the iPhone,” said Neil Young, who used to work for Electronic Arts (ERTS) and now runs an iPhone gaming startup called Ngmoco.

We agree that the iPhone is a serious gaming threat to the Sony (SNE) PSP and Nintendo (NTDOY) DS, especially for non-hardcore gamers. Why? Because before we owned an iPhone, we were considering buying both of those game-focused gadgets. And now we aren’t.

iPhone gaming graphics are good enough for pretty much any genre — even quick-moving sports games, like Gameloft’s “Real Soccer.” And what the phone lacks in game control — a thumbpad accessory might be nice — it gains in size, game cost, and non-gaming utility.

Also important: Gaming could boost iPod touch sales — the gadget Apple’s calling its “funnest” iPod ever — and help Apple’s iPod line from declining this year. iPod unit sales grew just 8% year-over-year in the September quarter and iPod revenue grew just 3% year-over-year.

