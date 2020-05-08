See what it's like to visit a newly reopened Apple store in Australia amid the pandemic

(Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images) SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

Apple reopened stores in Australia Thursday after shutting them down for nearly two months.

China, South Korea, and Austria already opened some Apple stores; now Australia is following suit.

Here’s what it looks like to shop in an Apple store in Australia amid the pandemic.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Australia reopened 21 of its 22 Apple stores Thursday after they were shut for nearly two months, according to a report by 9to5Mac.

Australia reopened the bulk of its Apple stores following openings in other countries such as China, Austria, and South Korea, the report said. The last store in Sydney yet to reopen remains closed for renovations, according to Daily Mail.

US Apple stores remain closed after the company announced March 13 all stores would shut until at least March 27.

As more stores begin to open their doors around the world, openings such as Australia’s give a glimpse into what it might look like for US Apple stores to open their doors.

Here’s a look into what shopping at an Apple store in Australia looks like amid the pandemic.

Apple stores across Australia reopened Thursday, after closing temporarily in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Apple customers social distance in a line outside the Apple Store at Bondi Junction on May 07, 2020, in Sydney, Australia.

Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Customers entering the Apple store must wear face masks while shopping.

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Additional safety procedures have been implemented to ensure customer and staff safety.

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Customers must have their temperature checked before entering the store.

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Customers must answer questions before entering the store including whether they have a fever, cough, or respiratory issues.

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Staff members assist customers prior to entering the Bondi Junction Apple Store by limiting the number of visitors in the store at one time.

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

A security staff member keeps a count of customers entering the Apple Store.

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Customers apply hand sanitizer before browsing products and testing out electronics on display.

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Once inside the store, customers try to maintain social distancing while shopping.

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.