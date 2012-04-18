Apple Stores Perform 17 Times Better Than The Average Retailer

According to new data from RetailSales, Apple Stores still lead in sales per square foot by a significant margin, reports Asymco.
Sales of $300 per square foot and above is considered respectable, with the average for US malls being $341 and the average jeweler hitting $600.
Apple blows these numbers out of the water, fetching just over $6,000 per square foot for its stores.
Photo: Asymco
DON’T MISS: The secrets of Apple’s retail success >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.