Here's how Apple's retail business spreads across the world

Alongside its iPhone sales rebound and the continued growth of its services business, Apple’s latest earnings report also provided the latest update on the company’s plans to expand internationally — and, more specifically, in India.

With sales stagnating in China, and with the Indian smartphone market growing, Apple is hoping India can be a new area of growth. There are reasons to doubt that line of thought, but CEO Tim Cook said last week that the company plans to “invest significantly” in the country.

One part of that investment appears to be retail, as Cook confirmed past hints by saying Apple is “in discussions” to open Apple Stores in India. If that comes to pass, it’d only expand what is already a massive enterprise for a company whose primary business is still hardware.

As this chart from Statista shows, Apple currently has close to 500 stores spread across 19 countries, covering most of the major global markets. According to Deloitte’s latest “Global Powers of Retailing” firm, that’s enough to make Apple a top-40 retailer in the world, and one of the 15 fastest-growing retailers beyond that.

