Apple Stores are getting their biggest makeover in 15 years

Apple Stores around the world are currently being revamped to reflect a new design headed up by Jony Ive, Apple’s design chief, and Angela Ahrendhts, Apple’s head of retail.

The redesign means that the Apple Store in your mall might soon look far different than it did before. The new design has already made its debut at stores in Brussels, Belgium, Memphis, Teneessee, and Guilderland, New York.

And soon, the new design will make its biggest splash when the new San Francisco flagship store opens this weekend.

Here’s how the design has changed and what the new stores look like:

