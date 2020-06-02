Photos show Apple stores being boarded up across the US as protests over George Floyd's death sweep the nation

REUTERS/ROBERT GALBRAITH

Some Apple stores in the United States have been boarded up as protests continue across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man, who was killed after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

Apple recently closed some of its retail stores in cities where protests are happening.

The decision to keep certain stores closed comes after the company was just starting to reopen some retail locations after coronavirus-related closures.

Are you an Apple employee with insight to share? If so, we want to hear from you. Contact this reporter at [email protected] or through encrypted mail at [email protected] , or send a direct message on Twitter to @LisaEadicicco.

Apple has boarded up some of its retail locations in the US as protests continue throughout the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

Apple said it was keeping some of its retail stores closed to prioritise the health and safety of its employees. The move comes just as Apple was beginning to gradually reopen stores in the US following months of widespread closures because of the coronavirus.

“With the health and safety of our teams in mind, we’ve made the decision to keep a number of our stores in the US closed today,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider.

Photos circulating on social media over the past few days show Apple Stores in locations across the country, from New York City to Washington state, with their windows and entrances boarded up.

Protests and demonstrations have spanned the country in recent days, with tensions escalating. Some cities have imposed curfews and some police officers have attacked protesters: aiming their weapons or firing at protesters and journalists, tasing or attacking bystanders, or driving their vehicles into crowds. In some cases, stores have been looted, property destroyed, and police cars lit on fire. Videos also surfaced on social media over the weekend that appeared to show people attempting to break into Apple stores.

Apple has not yet said when it plans to reopen closed stores.

The facade of the Apple Store in Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, appears to be completely boarded up with black painted wood.

Welcome to the Minneapolis Apple store! pic.twitter.com/uH9PwcxCUe — John Bumstead (@RDKLInc) May 30, 2020

Barriers can be seen surrounding Apple’s flagship Fifth Avenue Stores in New York City.

Apple store is building a layered barrier around the cube #nyc pic.twitter.com/zvNhyOYgrZ — alana (@AlanaMarie) June 1, 2020

An Apple Store in New York City on the Upper West Side has been completely boarded up.

Rainmaker Photos/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

The Apple Store on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn has been boarded up with wooden panels and appears to be cordoned off with caution tape.

Apple Store on Flatbush trying to board up their stupidly tall panes of glass pic.twitter.com/vMULKREmTq — movie bracket fka ☕️, fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) May 31, 2020

The entrance to the Apple Store at the Carnegie Library in Washington, D.C., which Apple opened last May, also has wooden boards over the entrance and along the windows.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, viewing the Carnegie Library / Apple Store on Mt. Vernon Square, two blocks from my apartment. Picture taken by me, 5 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/hTrMr2pQ6f — William Rose (@dodecahedra) June 1, 2020

The scene at Apple Georgetown in Washington, D.C., looks similar.

Apple store in Georgetown bracing for more pic.twitter.com/8Weh9je0CA — Richard Madan (@RichardMadan) May 31, 2020

Pictured below is the Apple Store at the Summit shopping centre in Birmingham, Alabama, which was among the first Apple Stores to reopen after coronavirus-related closures.

Sephora and the Apple Store preemptively boarded up at The Summit shopping center near Birmingham pic.twitter.com/9fdg3x7OfP — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) May 31, 2020

Workers below are preparing to board up the Apple Store in Spokane, Washington.

Apple Store in downtown Spokane currently being boarded up. It’s the only store I walked by that is doing so in the downtown area. #GeorgeFloyd protest just getting underway a few streets away. pic.twitter.com/MUYdninfTq — Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) May 31, 2020

