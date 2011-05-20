Apple's Coolest Stores From Around The World

Photo: AP
Today is the 10th anniversary of Apple’s retail stores.When Apple decided to launch its own brick and mortar stores critics scoffed that they would fail.
Apple proved the doubters wrong, and the stores generated $3.19 in sales last quarter, 13% of Apple’s overall business.
The retail stores were a brilliant marketing move, allowing the company to define its brand to consumers around the world.
Their sleek exteriors and welcoming interiors are just what Apple wants people to think of when they think of Apple.
These are Apple's first two stores. Tysons Corner, Virginia on the left, Glendale, California on the right.
Apple's dedication to secrecy and big reveals carries over to its stores. Here is its best attempt to keep a secret in New York ...
Apple store openings are usually a big deal. Here you can see the celebration of a store opening in Hawaii.
This isn't an Apple store, but Apple paid $3.9 million to help Chicago transit renovate this train station which is near its Lincoln Park store
Is there a great Apple store that should be on here, but we missed? Let us know in the comments.
