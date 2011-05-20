Apple's Coolest Stores From Around The World

Apple’s store in China

Photo: AP

Today is the 10th anniversary of Apple’s retail stores.When Apple decided to launch its own brick and mortar stores critics scoffed that they would fail.



Apple proved the doubters wrong, and the stores generated $3.19 in sales last quarter, 13% of Apple’s overall business.

The retail stores were a brilliant marketing move, allowing the company to define its brand to consumers around the world.

Their sleek exteriors and welcoming interiors are just what Apple wants people to think of when they think of Apple.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.