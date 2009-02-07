Apple Store: You Can't Poke In Here* (AAPL)

Update: Fortune says you can still access Facebook from some Apple Stores. Phew!



And now for a new measure of Facebook’s popularity: Apple has blocked access to the social network from computers in the Apple Store, tinyComb reports. Says an Apple employee:

“Apple Stores have become a regular Internet Cafe, so placing the most popular time-killer [Facebook] of them all on the banned-list will certainly help everyone get a chance to test out the computers”.

Apple (AAPL) banned MySpace from its Apple Store computers in May 2007.Then, Apple said:

“Nearly 2 million people visit Apple Stores every week. We want to provide everyone a chance to test-drive a Mac, so we are no longer offering access to MySpace in our stores.”

Facebook has been far more popular than MySpace was in May 2007 for quite some time now. So why was it spared when the Fox Interactive (NWS) social network wasn’t? Maybe (like many of us) Apple views MySpace users in the same light as Rupert Murdoch biographer Michael Wolff, who called them “cretins”:

If you’re on MySpace now, you’re a [expletive] cretin. And you’re not only a [expletive] cretin, but you’re poor. Nobody who has beyond an 8th grade level of education is on MySpace. It is for backwards people.

