HERE WE GO: The Apple Store is down ahead of tonight's event

Here we go!

Apple has taken the Apple Store website offline ahead of Monday’s big event. Visits to the Cupertino technology’s website are greeted with a GIF telling them — in multiple languages — that Apple “can’t wait to show you what we have in store.”

Apple is expected to unveil a new smaller iPhone, rumoured to be called the “iPhone SE,” as well as a smaller iPad Pro, new Apple Watch bands, and a release date for iPhone and iPad update iOS 9.3.

You can watch the launch via the company’s website once it begins, and Business Insider will be covering the entire event live.

