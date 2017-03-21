The Apple Store website went down in advance of an imminent product launch

Apple The Apple Store website has been replaced by this boilerplate message.

Sound the alarm: The Apple Store website went down!

Apple’s online store went offline early on Monday morning as the Cupertino technology company prepared to launch new products — a new iPad and a red version of iPhone 7.

Shoppers were redirected to a message saying Apple has “got something special in store for you,” and asked to “check back soon.”

Apple didn’t send out invites to journalists for a big unveiling event, like it does for each iPhone launch, implying that the launch was more incremental than huge. Apple news blog 9to5Mac said that Apple was rumoured to be preparing updates to the iPad Pro line — and that guess turned out to be true!

You can read all about the new Apple products here and here.

