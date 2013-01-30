Apple Has Been Granted A Trademark For Its Retail Store Design

Photo: USPTO

Apple has been granted a trademark by the U.S. government for the design and layout of its retail stores, according to a filing at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.The company had applied for the trademark back in 2010 but it was rejected twice before finally being approved now, according to ifoAppleStore.



The trademark covers the glass storefront, furniture arrangement, shelving, the Genius Bar and more.

In fact, it’s quite detailed.

Here’s the mark description from the USPTO:

The mark consists of the design and layout of a retail store.

The store features a clear glass storefront surrounded by a paneled facade consisting of large, rectangular horizontal panels over the top of the glass front, and two narrower panels stacked on either side of the storefront.

Within the store, rectangular recessed lighting units traverse the length of the store’s ceiling.

There are cantilevered shelves below recessed display spaces along the side walls, and rectangular tables arranged in a line in the middle of the store parallel to the walls and extending from the storefront to the back of the store.

There is multi-tiered shelving along the side walls, and a oblong table with stools located at the back of the store, set below video screens flush mounted on the back wall.

The walls, floors, lighting, and other fixtures appear in dotted lines and are not claimed as individual features of the mark; however, the placement of the various items are considered to be part of the overall mark.

You can check out the filing here at the USPTO’s website.

