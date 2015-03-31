Apple has a new plan to crush its rivals and boost iPhone sales, and it starts today

For the first time, Apple is letting you trade in your old Android, BlackBerry or Windows Phone for a new iPhone, 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman reports.

The new trade-in program is said to start Monday, but it only applies to certain phone models.

According to Apple’s new Reuse and Recycling Program (via MacRumors), you’ll be able to access the new trade-in program online and in-store, and supported smartphones include “certain Samsung, HTC, LG, Nokia, Sony and BlackBerry models, for credit in the form of an Apple Store gift card or bank transfer.”

Those who trade in one of the models eligible for Apple’s program will be able to apply it towards a new iPhone 5c, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6 Plus, Gurman reports.

You can’t use the credit toward the purchase of an Apple Watch, however.

This will likely work the same way Apple’s trade-in program for iPhones does — which means the value of your old phone will be determined by a variety of factors such as what condition it’s in and how old it is.

Gurman previously reported that this program would be intended to encourage iPhone upgrades in Apple Stores, and it sounds like an effective way to do so.

Not only would the new trade-in deal enable Apple to convert Android and Windows Phone fans to the iPhone — Apple can probably sell those used phones, too.

And, now that users can trade in their Android and Windows Phones for an iPhone, it gives customers less of a reason to turn to a Best Buy or carrier store to buy a new iPhone. This could ultimately lead to more in-store iPhone sales for Apple.

Apple hasn’t issued a formal announcement, but Gurman spotted this note on an Apple retail store page.

We’ve reached out to Apple for confirmation and more information regarding the program and will update this post accordingly.

