The Secrets Of The Apple Store's Success

Apple has been granted a trademark by the U.S. government for the design and layout of its retail stores, according to a filing at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.The trademark covers the glass storefront, furniture arrangement, shelving, the Genius Bar, and more.



But what’s so great about the Apple Store?

Well, it has been widely touted as a major step forward for brick-and-mortar retail. But it’s not just the design that has made it so successful – it’s the entire customer experience.

Carmine Gallo, communications coach and author of “The Apple Experience: Secrets to Building Insanely Great Customer Loyalty,” has put together a presentation detailing the secrets of the Apple Store.

He gave us permission to run it here.

