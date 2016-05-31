Apple spent $1 million on the stairs in the new San Francisco Apple Store

Apple budgeted $1 million for the staircases of its new San Francisco flagship Apple Store, reports Curbed, using data from BuildZoom.

The data shows Apple expected to spend $23.6 million building and renovating the store, based on the construction permits it obtained. $19 million of that was slated for the exterior of the building.

Those are just ballpark figures — Apple gave these numbers to San Francisco City Hall before construction actually began, so real costs could be higher.

Here’s what a half-million-dollar staircase looks like:

Matt Weinberger/Business Insider Matt Weinberger/Business Insider Apart from the $1 million staircases, the signage on the exterior of the building was budgeted at $82,000...but the Apple logo itself was only $2,000. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider Plus, Apple budgeted $50,000 on the support systems for the gigantic video screen in the new store, which is good, because that screen reportedly cost $1.5 million on its own. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider Finally, Apple budgeted $50,000 for the store shelving, $800,000 for the solar power apparatus on the roof, and $2.28 million for upgrading the building's sprinkler system. The new San Francisco store is really the ultimate proof-of-concept of the next generation of Apple Store. In addition to gigantic sliding glass doors, this new Apple Store boasts a public plaza. Other changes include the replacement of the familiar Genius Bar with a new 'Genius Grove,' where Apple technicians come to you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.