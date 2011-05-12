WATCH: These Guys Rob An Apple Store In 30 Seconds Flat

An Apple Store in Crocker Park, Ohio was hit last night by thieves, who managed to grab 24 MacBooks and an iPod in under a minute.



The efficiency of the criminals is an amazing sight to behold.

This isn’t the first time an Apple Store has been burglarized, and it will definitely not be the last.

See below for the video of the insanely fast thieves in action:



