Watch an Apple Store get robbed in 15 seconds

What you’re seeing is security footage of three thieves running into the Apple store in San Francisco’s Marina District, grabbing a ton of Apple products in the front of the store, and running out the door as the products become untethered from the tables.

This particular incident occurred on November 25, at 5:40 p.m. local time.

The same store was robbed four days later, on November 29, at 6:20 p.m. local time. That robbery was extremely similar: Four hooded robbers entered the store, swiped a bunch of Apple products towards the front, and ran out the door — all in less than 15 seconds.

The San Francisco Police Department posted the security footage of both robberies last Friday, in an effort to find the suspects involved with these robberies. You can watch the full video of both 15-second robberies below.

