Some Kids Just Stole A Bunch Of iPhones From An Apple Store In White Plains [UNCONFIRMED]

The Apple Store in White Plains, NY

We’ve seen an unconfirmed report on Twitter that the White Plains Apple Store was just robbed.The tweet appears below:



Holy shit. I’m at the Apple Store in White Plains. A bunch of kids ran in grabbed iPhones and ran out. Loud alarms!

We just called the Apple Store and they gave us a very non-answer, saying there are no sirens currently going off at the store.

We’ll keep checking the story out to see if it holds water. If you have information, drop us a line at [email protected]

UPDATE (11:18 AM): We called a couple neighbouring stores in the same mall (Gymboree, Hanna Andersson) to ask if they heard any sirens — they haven’t.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.