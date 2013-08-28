Finally, You'll Be Able To Sell Back Old iPhones In Apple Stores

When you buy a new phone, it comes with a bit of remorse.

You’ve got a great new toy. But you’re also laying to rest a device you paid a lot of money for just one year or two prior.

Many people have turned to Craigslist or eBay to sell old devices. Soon, they’ll be able to turn to Apple. Apple is reportedly launching a buyback program in the next few weeks.

The initiative will be called the iPhone Reuse and Recycle Program, 9To5Mac reports.

It will work like textbook buyback programs at colleges. But instead of receiving cash for old items, users will receive Apple gift cards that can be put toward a new iPhone purchase. BrightStar, a company that works with retailers and manufacturers, is reportedly partnering with Apple on the initiative.

9to5Mac says the program will soft launch on August 30th and become more wide-spread by mid September.

There are multiple reports about how the program will work, but the gist is this:

A user will walk in with an old phone, intending to buy a new one. Old devices will be valued by store clerks with EasyPay, a tool Apple employees currently use to sell products to customers. The value of old phones will be determined based on the model, functionality and physical appearance of each device.

You’ll likely make less reselling your phone to Apple than you would on a website. But the program should motivate more casual consumers, who don’t currently bother to resell old phones, to upgrade devices more often.

“Though the prices could very well be tweaked before the program goes wide, the range is said to be around $US120-200 for 16GB iPhone 4 and 4S models,” TechCrunch writes. “A 16GB iPhone 5 in good condition could go for around $US250, less than is being offered by some of the other trade-in sites like Gazelle, Glyde or NextWorth.”

MacRumors’ Eric Slivka believes Apple is launching the program to help spread its products in emerging markets. A buyback program would enable them to sell the same high-quality phones at cheaper price points abroad. 9to5Mac doesn’t believe that’s true. Instead, Apple may want to increase in-store iPhone purchases in the United States, which have dwindled.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.