Apple is building its first-ever store that's 100% powered by solar energy

Apple’s next headquarters in California, also known as “Apple Campus 2,” will be completely powered by renewable energy.

But before that building opens, Apple will build and open a new retail store on the other side of the world — in the heart of Singapore — that’s 100% powered by solar energy.

According to CNET, Apple is partnering with Sunseap Group, the largest clean energy provider in Singapore, to provide solar power to Apple’s retail store. Apple will reportedly lay down solar panels on the rooftops of 800 buildings to get power to its retail store, as well as its nearby corporate campus.

Apple says it expects these solar panels to provide enough solar energy for 9,000 homes, but says it will only use roughly half the electricity provided by these panels for its stores and campus.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Sunseap and the government of Singapore to pioneer new ways to bring solar energy to the country and bring Apple even closer to our goal of powering our facilities around the world with 100 per cent renewable energy,” Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, told CNET.

Apple has not yet confirmed the location of this store, but CNET believes it will take up a 15,000 square-foot space on Orchard Road, near the center of Singapore’s busy shopping district.

You can read more about Apple’s plans over at CNET.

NOW WATCH: 6 cool things the new Apple TV can do



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.