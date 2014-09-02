How Every Square Foot Of An Apple Store Is Designed To Make You Spend More Money

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; If you own a piece of Apple tech there's a good chance you've visited one of their retail locations. Every detail of each Apple store has been designed and planned out to influence the customer into spending more money as they shop and browse. Here's how it works. Layouts courtesy of ifoapplestore.com. Produced by Justin Gmoser. Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.