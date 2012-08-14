Apple Is Mysteriously Cutting Some Retail Employees

Photo: flickr/adria.richards

Apple has been laying off some of its newly-hired retail employees, reports MacRumors.One report says that all employees at a United Kingdom store with less than six months of experience were laid off.



Additionally, we can confirm that a Washington, DC-area Apple Store has cut employee hours and is in the middle of a hiring freeze.

We’re puzzled by this as Apple’s business has proven especially strong lately.

If you’re an Apple retail employee and would like to share your story or shed some light on this, drop us a line at [email protected]

