Apple Store Customers In Japan Are Getting Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Products Today For Just $US345

Apple stores in Japan have begun selling the “lucky bag” today; a bag packed with a random assortment of products at a deep discount.

Mac Rumours reports this year’s bags, which sell for 36,000 yen ($345), come in four different configurations.

Certain items appear in every bag, like a T-shirt, an Incase City Collection Compact Backpack, and a Mophie Juice Pack Powerstation Mini.

Then the fun begins.

“One configuration of the bag offering a 11-inch MacBook Air with a Power Support Air Jacket, an Apple Magic Mouse, and a Beats by Dre Pill Bluetooth speaker,” Mac Rumours reports. Another bag offers an iPad Air with Smart Cover, Nike+ FuelBand SE, Phillips Hue Starter Kit, and Square Reader. That’s a tremendous savings if you’re only paying about $US345. The MacBook Air itself is worth at least $US999.

Other products to be found inside the bags include iPad Minis, iPod Nanos, and headphones.

Shoppers purchase the bag before they know what’s inside, and the bags are all sold as-is with no option to return unless a device is found to be faulty.

The Lucky Bag promotion is only available in-store in Japan. Apple does this every year in Japan on January 2.

Here are some photos of the haul inside some of the Lucky Bags:

