The New Apple Store In Istanbul Is Absolutely Beautiful [PHOTOS]

Madeline Stone
Apple store istanbulCourtesy of Apple

Apple’s “spaceship” headquarters are still a long way off, but the project’s architect, Norman Foster, recently completed his first design for the company.

According to Dezeen, Foster first started working for Apple in 2009, when he received a cold call from Steve Jobs himself. Jobs reportedly told the architect, “Hi Norman, I need some help.” Apple was looking for someone to design its new campus at the time, and Foster + Partners was soon commissioned for the job.

In December 2013, the firm took over the design for all future Apple stores, including the flagship location coming to San Francisco.

The Istanbul store, which opened in April, is a good preview of what’s to come from Foster. It’s also the first Eastern European store for Apple, which currently operates more than 400 stores worldwide.

The store is located in the middle of the city's Zorlu shopping center.

Like other Apple stores, the store's walls are made of glass.

The silvery top looks a lot like a MacBook from above.

A set of stairs takes guests down to the retail space.

The products and demonstration areas take up two stories underground.

Inside, it looks like a typical Apple store.

In 2013, the company trademarked the design and layout of their stores, which include wide tables in the center, benches on the side, and all-glass entrances.

The store officially opened to the public last month.

Want some more Apple news?

