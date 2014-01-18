Apple Stores Will Start Repairing Cracked IPhone 5C Screens Next Week For $US149

Starting next week, Apple Stores will start repairing or replacing damaged iPhone 5C screens, according to 9to5mac.

Here’s how it would work. If a customer has a scratched or cracked screen, he can bring it to his local store and have them fix it in under an hour. For this process, phones not under a protection plan would cost $US149 to repair.

This method would be much more convenient than resorting to shipping it somewhere else and having to re-install all your most important apps and data.

9to5Mac’s article mentions that Apple has been testing these replacements in a small number of stores across the U.S., but the international rollout will begin next week.

Despite this, iPhone 5S repairs are still in the testing phase and won’t be rolled out just yet. Check your local Apple Store on January 20.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.