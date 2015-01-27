Apple Has Revealed Another Mural For A New Store In China

Apple Apple has commissioned another piece of artwork for one of its new Chinese stores.

Apple has commissioned another colourful mural in China. It’s for a new retail outlet in Chongquing, set to open at the end of January, 9to5mac reports.

The artwork covers a cylindrical entrance to the new store. It was designed by China-based painter Yangyang Pan and US photographer Navid Baraty, who collaborated on the piece.

Apple has released a video of the mural charting the process of its creation and the finished building in all its splendor.

And Baraty tweeted about the project.

Apple flew me to China to collaborate with another artist and create work for a new store. They made a video of us: http://t.co/stLPJSurvv

— Navid Baraty (@navidj) January 26, 2015

The mural shows a bright, bold cityscape with a cable car and abstract blocks of colour. It’s a contemporary image amid the city’s otherwise grey tower blocks and walkways.

The company has announced the unit, its 11th to open in China, on its website. The description of the mural reads:

To celebrate the opening of the new Apple Store retail outlets, we have invited international artists from Chongqing to Yangyang Pan, as well as award-winning international photographer Navid Baraty co-authoring a piece of art. This works not only convey the worth of Chongqing is a wonderful gathering of the city, also means that the new Apple Store retail world will be a fusion of art, culture, creativity and technology in one.

The artwork is the second to peak interest in China; Apple is trumpeting its Chinese expansion in style. Last week, Apple’s Chinese website posted a video of a mural on the outside of the company’s new store in Hangzhou. To create excitement for the store’s opening, Apple commissioned famous calligrapher Wang Dongling to create artwork for the outside of the store.

As 9to5mac mentions,the company’s move into China is running at a quick speed.Apple is reportedly now selling more iPhones in the county than in the US, and the company is alsorecruiting US employees to boost the retail operation in Chinaand maximise reach.

The grand opening of the Chongqing site is at 10am on January 31. More stores are expected to be unveiled in 2015.

