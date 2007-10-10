Apple Store In Williamsburg? Mmmmmmaybe.

“B’KLYN GETS APPLE, BARNEYS”, declares a NY Post headline. Alas, Lois Weiss’ story backs away from that claim. More accurate headline: “APPLE MAY BUILD A NEW STORE, SOMEWHERE”.



Here’s what the Post’s story does say: Sources say Apple is in “ongoing discussions” about putting a store in “The Edge” condo complex under construction in Williamsburg. Real estate agents that rep Apple “have been spotted checking out” a space on the property. The building is at least a year away from occupancy. UPDATE: A sharp-eyed reader points out that The Edge is basically a plot of dirt at this point, which means that Apple — or anyone else — won’t be able to move into the complex for two to three years at the earliest. NY Post

