The Apple Store Prepares For Hurricane Sandy

Jonathan Wald, producer of the Piers Morgan show on CNN, tweeted out a few pictures of the 5th Avenue Apple store, as it prepares for Hurricane Sandy. Thanks Jonathan for letting us run them!



“Apple 5th Ave. closed, laptops and iPads etc covered in plastic”

Photo: Jonathan Wald

“Sandbags in front of Apple store. Gonna need a bigger bag.”

Photo: Jonathan Wald

“Ok geniuses, start taping.”

Photo: Jonathan Wald

