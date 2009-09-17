Apple Store Hosting NY Fashion Week Event*

The Genius Bar, new iPods, and… fashion?

Apple’s SoHo retail store in New York City is hosting a discussion with fashion designer Norma Kamali tomorrow, part of New York Fashion Week. It’s called “The Democratization of Fashion: How Technology Is Transforming Fashion,” and it takes place Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Apple Store on Prince Street.

An invitation says “In the spirit of the democratization of fashion, and in keeping with the Apple Store policy, all seating is on a first come, first serve basis.

Update: In case there was any confusion earlier, this is not a runway show; it’s a moderated discussion. Three collections will be on display outside the store.

