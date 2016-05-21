Watch these giant, 42-foot doors open at the crazy new Apple Store

Rafi Letzter

Apple just opened a brand new, feature-packed store in San Francisco. The new design shows off some of the plans the company has for its corporate retail future. The most noticeable addition: Giant, 42-foot glass doors across its front and back facades.

Take a look at them opening:

Whoah.

