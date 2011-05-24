Apple Store At Grand Central Could Take Up Two Balconies In The Main Hall

At Grand Central Terminal in New York, a fancy restaurant is closing, and the transit authority wants an Apple Store to take its place.



“The agency is looking for a single renter for two adjacent balconies on the north and east sides of the terminal,” the WSJ’s Andrew Grossman reports. “The MTA has spoken with Apple about the space and hopes that the company bids on it, said Jeremy Soffin, a spokesman for the authority.”

It had been previously reported that an Apple Store could be coming to Grand Central, but no one really knew where. Now we know: Prime balcony real estate. It could even be classy enough for Steve Jobs.

