Apple just put up some new signage on the side of its brand new Grand Central Terminal Apple Store. It will be Apple’s biggest store in the world when it opens some time in December.



See below for the images:

Photo: Kim Bhasin, Business Insider

Photo: Kim Bhasin, Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.