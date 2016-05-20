This is the 'Genius Grove' that will replace Genius Bars in Apple Stores

Rafi Letzter

Apple just unveiled a crazy new retail space in San Francisco. Step through its giant 42-foot glass doors, and you’ll find a “Genius Grove” instead of a Genius Bar.

The company says the Grove, which will roll out to other locations with time, will provide a calmer, quieter more social space to sell customers $700 cell phones and $3,000 laptops.

It has trees.

And a lot of wooden furniture.

As of this writing, however, the products inside the store will still be made of metal and plastic.

