This is the 'Genius Grove' that will replace Genius Bars in Apple Stores

Apple just unveiled a crazy new retail space in San Francisco. Step through its giant 42-foot glass doors, and you’ll find a “Genius Grove” instead of a Genius Bar.
The new Genius Grove is debuting in the SF Apple Store – replaces ‘crowded, noisy ‘ Bars in ‘Significant’ stores pic.twitter.com/wOgqiXnhq5
— Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) May 19, 2016
The company says the Grove, which will roll out to other locations with time, will provide a calmer, quieter more social space to sell customers $700 cell phones and $3,000 laptops.
It has trees.
The public plaza and Genius Grove pic.twitter.com/4XuU2P0FMr
— Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) May 19, 2016
And a lot of wooden furniture.
The stools have a butt print pic.twitter.com/7zVLC3ISJn
— Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) May 19, 2016
As of this writing, however, the products inside the store will still be made of metal and plastic.
Tables have been upgraded with new innards – better cable routing etc. Accessory wall and Creative Pro windows pic.twitter.com/bx0NeHl3Rk
— Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) May 19, 2016
