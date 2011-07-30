Real Apple Store Fixes Fake MacBook Air

Photo: MicGadget
MicGadget shares this great picture of a hideous MacBook Air knockoff getting fixed at a real Genius Bar in a Chinese Apple Store.After making an appointment at the Pudong Apple Store in Shanghai, someone came in with a fake Apple computer that needed some work.
We’re a little surprised by this — Apple is famously protective of its intellectual property.
But according to MicGadget, the Genius Bar stepped up and fixed whatever was wrong with the computer.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.