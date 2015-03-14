10 mind-blowing facts about the Apple Store

Steve Kovach
Apple store iphone hangzhou chinaChinaFotoPress via Getty ImagesPeople pose for a photo with a selfie stick outside of the new Apple flagship store at Pinghai Road on January 24, 2015 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province of China.

Despite all the doom-and-gloom stories you read about the traditional retail industry, Apple’s retail business continues to grow.

Apple now has over 400 stores worldwide. Check out some other mind-blowing facts about the Apple Store.

Apple Stores drive so much traffic to shopping malls, Apple is able to negotiate cheaper rent. Apple Stores have been shown to increase sales in mall 10%, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Apple has about 50,000 retail employees worldwide.

Source: Apple 10-K filing

Apple Stores get more than 1 million visitors per day worldwide.

Source: Apple

The Nanjing East store in Shanghai is Apple's busiest. It gets 25,000 visitors per day.

Source: Apple

The Genius Bar serves 95,000 customers per day worldwide.

Source: Apple

Apple leases about 4.9 million square feet of space for its retail operations.

Source: Apple 10-K filing

The average revenue per Apple Store location in 2014 was $50.6 million.

Source: Apple 10-K filing

Apple plans to open about 25 new Apple Stores in 2015. Most of those will be outside the US.

Source: Apple 10-K filing

When the iPhone 6 launched on September 19, 2014, the line outside Apple's 5th Avenue store in New York stretched for 12 blocks. People were sleeping in boxes.

