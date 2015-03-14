10 mind-blowing facts about the Apple Store

ChinaFotoPress via Getty ImagesPeople pose for a photo with a selfie stick outside of the new Apple flagship store at Pinghai Road on January 24, 2015 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province of China.
Despite all the doom-and-gloom stories you read about the traditional retail industry, Apple’s retail business continues to grow.
Apple now has over 400 stores worldwide. Check out some other mind-blowing facts about the Apple Store.
Apple Stores drive so much traffic to shopping malls, Apple is able to negotiate cheaper rent. Apple Stores have been shown to increase sales in mall 10%, according to the Wall Street Journal.
When the iPhone 6 launched on September 19, 2014, the line outside Apple's 5th Avenue store in New York stretched for 12 blocks. People were sleeping in boxes.
A variety of the new Apple Watch is on display in the demo room after an Apple event on Monday, March 9, 2015, in San Francisco.
