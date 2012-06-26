17 Facts About The Apple Store Profit Machine

Photo: Apple

Apple now has 363 stores worldwide.Collectively, these stores generate a staggering $18 billion of revenue per year.



Apple’s stores also generate an astounding 26% profit margin, allowing the company to rake in $4.4 billion of retailing operating profit a year.

Apple now employs a vast number of store employees–more than 42,200 worldwide and 30,000 in the U.S. alone.

These employees work for a hip, cool company that makes them feel good about their work. But they don’t get paid much.

The average store employee helps generate about $420,000 of annual sales for Apple each year but takes home only about $25,000. (Recently, to its great credit, Apple gave some of its store employees a raise).

The disparity between what Apple makes from its stores and the amount it pays its store employees is unmatched in the retail world. But it’s reflective of a larger problem in the economy. Many of the jobs we create are “McJobs” that don’t pay enough to live on and have little upward mobility.

David Segal of the New York Times has written an excellent article on Apple’s store business. Some of the following information comes from that article.

(This post evolved from an earlier one written by former BI editor Dan Frommer.)

