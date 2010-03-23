Apple Store Employees Say They'll Be Selling Unlocked iPhones Without An AT&T Contract

From 9 to 5 Mac: We’re getting communication (and a few tweets) that the Apple Store is going to start selling iphones ‘at list price’ in the near future. Youve always been able to buy them this way but you’ve needed to show proof of an AT&T plan. Besides the Tweet, we’ve heard:



“Holy Sh!t. We can now sell unlocked [iPhones] as of today at list price!”

