There's An Apple Store Employee Named Sam Sung

If this is legitimate, then it’s pretty wild.



The Loop reports on this image sent in by a reader—an Apple Store employee’s business card bearing the name “Sam Sung.”

You know, like Apple’s toughest competitor in smartphones and tablets.

The Pacific Centre Apple Store is in Vancouver, British Columbia. The phone number and address are correct (though anyone could have looked those up online.) We also found this LinkedIn account for someone by the same name also located in Vancouver.

Photo: Herald Sun

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.