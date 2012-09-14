And Now The Apple Store Is Down Just Hours Before iPhone 5 Pre-Orders Begin

The Apple Store is down in preparation for iPhone 5 pre-orders.



Don’t be alarmed! Apple always switches off its online store before a new product launch. You’ll be able to pre-order the iPhone 5 at midnight Pacific tonight from Apple, Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T.

AT&T’s online store went down earlier tonight. Verizon and Sprint’s stores still appear to be up.

In the meantime: Find out why so many people hate the iPhone 5 >

