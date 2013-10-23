The Apple Store is down!

Why?

Because at 1 p.m. Eastern today Apple will announce its new iPads. Apple always takes down its online store right before new product announcements.

The store should come back following the event and will have all the details about Apple’s new devices.

You can follow our coverage of Apple’s iPhone event live right here.

