The Weirdest Customer Service Stories From The Apple Store

Apple Store employees are trained to hold customer service paramount to nearly everything else.But what about the customers that make it really difficult?



We reached out to a source who used to work at an Apple Store location, and he shared a few stories of customer service gone awry.

From surreal to aggravating to hilarious, they could only have happened at the Apple Store.

Kids get traumatized 'This 14 year old came in to pick up her parents' computer after a data transfer. To verify that the data transfer worked, she opened up iPhoto and saw all kinds of naked photos of her parents doing sexual stuff to each other. 'She panicked and quit iPhoto, but she got the spinning beach ball of death and it stayed open instead.' Germs get shared 'This guy comes up to me and forces his iPhone into my hands. He says, 'I dropped it in the toilet and now it doesn't work.' 'At that point the key question to ask is 'Pre-pee or post-pee?'' Boundaries get crossed 'We offer something called One to One, where people can come in to the store and have an Apple employee teach them how to use their computer or learn a specific app. 'This very attractive Brazilian girl wanted to learn Photoshop. The picture she wanted to use as a demo? A naked picture of herself.' True love remains elusive 'One time I helped a woman set up her eHarmony account. We uploaded her photos while she told me details of all these men she knew and that they were all scumbags. When we got to the part where eHarmony actually pairs you up with people, she started complaining that the men she was being matched with weren't attractive enough. 'It was uncomfortable.' Lies are told 'So many people come into the store with a cracked iPhone screen and try to convince us that the phone came out of the box like that. 'Almost every phone someone buys in the store is activated in-store and it's funny to hear people try to explain why they happily left with a cracked iPhone. 'I'm not going to help people if they lie to me like that.' You get sneezed on 'I had a guy sneeze on me while I was fixing his iPhone. Twice. 'I still don't feel clean.'

